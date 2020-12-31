Top Stories
It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Queen Elizabeth Shares an Emotional Message on New Year's Eve

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Got Married This Year!

Jonathan Van Ness is married!

The 33-year-old Queer Eye star tied the knot with “best friend” Mark Peacock earlier this year, Jonathan confirmed on Thursday (December 31) on Instagram.

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long,” JVN wrote.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Jonathan did not tag Mark, but shared a photo of the two on what appeared to be their wedding day.

“I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time @nicolacoughlan & co. I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible.. virtually, but these new friends I can’t wait to hug irl @ashleemariepreston, and for all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I’m hopeful for our future.”

“Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon. I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days 💗🏳️‍🌈,” Jonathan went on to say.

Congratulations to Jonathan Van Ness! All of these stars also got married this year…
