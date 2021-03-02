Chris Cuomo Speaks Out About Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brother Andrew Cuomo

Chris Cuomo is opening up about his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The 50-year-old television journalist addressed allegations made against the 63-year-old politician on Monday night (March 1) on his CNN show.

“Before we start tonight, let me say something that I am sure is very obvious to you who watch my show, and thank you for that. You are straight with me. I will be straight with you,” he said.

“Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just want to tell you that. There’s a lot of news that goes on also, so let’s get after that,” he continued.

Two former aides accused Andrew of sexual harassment.

In a statement, the governor said: “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

CNN recently said they had reinstated their rule that Chris was not allowed to cover any news related to his brother.