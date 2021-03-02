Ioan Gruffudd Makes Split From Alice Evans Official & Files For Divorce

It’s officially over for Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans.

The 47-year-old Fantastic Four actor has filed for divorce from Alice, 49, according to People.

The couple, who have been together for nearly 20 years, have been married for 13 and share two young daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

Earlier this year, Alice made the sad announcement that Ioan had returned to Los Angeles after filming in Australia and revealed his plans to leave her and their daughters.

“My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” Alice wrote at the end of January. “Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’.”

Following her tweet, Alice opened up to fans in a few other social media posts, and confessed that she “weeps all day” about the future.

According to court documents, first released by The Blast, it’s unclear if Ioan will have joint custody of his and Alice‘s daughters.

Alice and Ioan met each other on the set of 2000′s 102 Dalmatians.