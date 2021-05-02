'American Idol' Unveils Comeback Artist Winner During Disney Night!

American Idol has revealed just which former contestant has been voted into the competition by fans.

The show announced a few weeks ago that 10 former contestants who competed on the show last season got a chance to enter the Top 10 of the current season.

But, only one singer will be voted into the finals for season four of ABC’s version of the series.

Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips, Arthur Gunn, Franklin Boone, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Faith Becnel, Cyniah Elise, Olivia Ximines, Aliana Jester and Nick Merico all performed on the stage a few weeks ago.

The contestants had never actually set foot on the American Idol stage since they were forced to perform at home during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click inside to see which of the former Idol contestants who won the fan vote!

And the winner is…

ARTHUR GUNN

Arthur, who was actually the runner up during season 18, will be coming back to the competition, as fans voted to secure a space for him in the Top 10 of season 19.

“Hope you all enjoyed the comeback performances,” Arthur wrote on Instagram just last week. “Once again, Thank you for tuning in comeback performances. You can vote past this weekend till Monday early morning. Those of you who already did, you know it is appreciated.”

This other former contestant was a favorite to win.

Stay tuned for all the performances from Disney night!