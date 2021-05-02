Top Stories
Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 5:50 pm

Rita Ora Dines Out With Rumored Boyfriend Taika Waititi & More Celebs in Sydney

Rita Ora Dines Out With Rumored Boyfriend Taika Waititi & More Celebs in Sydney

Rita Ora was part of a star-studded lunch over the weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The 30-year-old singer was spotted enjoying some downtime with some famous Aussie faces, including married couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, as well as Russell Crowe and his partner, Britney Theriot.

Christian Bale and Rita‘s rumored boyfriend, Taika Waititi, were also at the lunch at China Doll restaurant in Woolloomooloo, but not pictured in the images at all.

Later that night, Rita joined Taika at the Sydney Opera House, where he walked the red carpet for the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Even though they didn’t walk the carpet together, she was seen joining him when they exited the venue.

Taika is set as a guest judge on the upcoming season.

Check out 35+ pictures inside of Rita Ora at a star-studded lunch in Sydney…
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Britney Theriot, Isla Fisher, Rita Ora, Russell Crowe, Sacha Baron Cohen

