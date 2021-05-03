Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Reading About 'Shirtless' Tom Brady in a Book

Bridget Moynahan had a big surprise while reading a book this weekend!

The 50-year-old model and actress was reading the book “Sea Wife” by Amity Gaige when she came upon a line about her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady.

Bridget shared a photo of the page on her Instagram and it shows that someone in the book was being “consumed by lust” and triggered by the “image of Tom Brady shirtless on the beach.”

Click inside to see how Bridget reacted to the mention…

You’ve gotta see how she reacted to the mention!

“Wait!? What? Didn’t this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who’s next?” she captioned the post on her page.

One commenter replied to the post and said, “I’d rather see Peyton Manning shirtless. LOL 😄” Someone else wrote, “So..lust…tom Brady shirtless. Been there..done that. Lol.”

See what Bridget posted after Tom won the Super Bowl this year.