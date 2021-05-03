Top Stories
Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Mon, 03 May 2021 at 9:59 pm

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Reading About 'Shirtless' Tom Brady in a Book

Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Reading About 'Shirtless' Tom Brady in a Book

Bridget Moynahan had a big surprise while reading a book this weekend!

The 50-year-old model and actress was reading the book “Sea Wife” by Amity Gaige when she came upon a line about her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady.

Bridget shared a photo of the page on her Instagram and it shows that someone in the book was being “consumed by lust” and triggered by the “image of Tom Brady shirtless on the beach.”

Click inside to see how Bridget reacted to the mention…

You’ve gotta see how she reacted to the mention!

“Wait!? What? Didn’t this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who’s next?” she captioned the post on her page.

One commenter replied to the post and said, “I’d rather see Peyton Manning shirtless. LOL 😄” Someone else wrote, “So..lust…tom Brady shirtless. Been there..done that. Lol.”

See what Bridget posted after Tom won the Super Bowl this year.

Just Jared on Facebook
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 01
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 02
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 03
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 04
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 05
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 06
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 07
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 08
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 09
bridget moynahan reacts to reading about shirtless tom brady 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr