Ciara Records Hilarious Video of Russell Wilson After His Wisdom Teeth Surgery - Watch Here!

Ciara is giving fans an inside look into Russell Wilson‘s dental work!

The 32-year-old NFL quarterback shared a hilarious clip that Ciara had taken of him looking very out of it post-op.

Click inside to see the video…

Ciara can be heard quietly giggling from behind the camera as Russell does his best to talk while being wheeled out of surgery in a velour sweatsuit and aviator glasses.

“Oh my god, this is ridiculous,” she laughs.

“Numbing…Just woke up from anesthesia,” Russell wrote in the caption. “4 wisdom teeth gone!”

In the second clip, Russell tries his hardest to communicate how he’s doing but can’t get his words out clearly. He captioned the post, “Myyy lippps hurrrttt.”

Ciara reposted the video to her own story, writing, “My baby was gone!”

The couple recently celebrated their six anniversary of the first time they met back in 2015.

Ciara and Russell were just spotted out and about in NYC… Check out the pics!