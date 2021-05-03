There Are Big Changes Coming to 'Sex & the City' Revival!

The Sex and the City revival – titled And Just Like That… – has some big changes coming.

As we already know, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) will all be back for the revival.

Click inside to find out what will be new…

Well, to replace Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who won’t be returning, execs are adding six new friends to their friend group and three of those new characters will be series regulars, and they will be portrayed by non-white women.

The original series faced backlash over the lack of diversity featured on the show.

“[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York,” an HBO exec explained about the new series (via TV Line). “So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

