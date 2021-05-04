Top Stories
Tue, 04 May 2021 at 12:23 pm

Jesy Nelson Reveals Which Boy Band Member Reached Out After She Left Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Reveals Which Boy Band Member Reached Out After She Left Little Mix

Jesy Nelson is getting candid about her career.

The 29-year-old former Little Mix member opened up in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

During the chat, she spoke about her shocking decision to leave Little Mix after nearly a decade together.

Find out what she said…

“It was a mix of emotions. I was sad, but at the same time, mentally, I felt free and like a massive weight had been lifted off my shoulders because for me, I felt an enormous amount of pressure being in a girl group,” she admitted.

“The hardest part about being in a girl group for me, was constantly being compared to three other girls and not feeling as though I was good enough. And the best part of being in a girl group was just everything that we achieved together and just building the most incredible fan base, and travelling the world together.”

Jesy also talked about solo plans.

“I haven’t really thought or had any reservations about going solo because one, I’ve not really thought about it too much. I’ve genuinely just gone into the studio, and I just wanted to go in the studio and have fun because for me, music is my life,” she said.

“I mean, it’s definitely gonna be a massive shock to the system because I’ve obviously been so used to having, you know, my three girls around me. But yeah, I think it’s gonna be a brand new experience but at the same time, exciting.”

Plus, Jesy revealed which celebrities reached out to her after her exit.

“A few band members have reached out to me. Liam Payne from One Direction was one of them. He actually sent me a really nice message. Just basically saying, if I ever wanted to talk, he’s always here, which was really lovely.”

Read her original statement about why she left Little Mix.
Photos: Getty
