Joe Jonas Adorably Opens Up About Spending Time at Home With 'Gorgeous' Baby Willa

Joe Jonas is loving being a dad!

The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers superstar made an appearance on CBS This Morning, where he talked about fatherhood after welcoming 9-month-old Willa with wife Sophie Turner last year.

During the chat, he was asked about spending extra time at home with his family.

Here’s what he had to say…

Joe said time at home has been “amazing.”

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,” he continued.

He also referred to his daughter as “gorgeous,” and revealed something that he’s learned.

“Naps are nice. All around,” he said.

The happy couple also just celebrated the second anniversary of their surprise Vegas wedding.