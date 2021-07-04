Top Stories
Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 1:08 pm

Ciara & Russell Wilson Jet Out of Venice After Romantic Getaway

Ciara & Russell Wilson Jet Out of Venice After Romantic Getaway

Ciara and Russell Wilson are saying goodbye to Venice!

The 35-year-old singer and dancer and the 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback held hands while arriving at the airport for their flight on Sunday afternoon (July 4) in Venice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

For their flight home, Ciara looked super chic and comfy in a silk, leopard-print outfit while Russell sported a white T-shirt, gray jacket, and black pants.

The day before, Ciara and Russell kept super close as they did some sightseeing and shopping around Venice.

The hot couple have been enjoying a romantic getaway in Venice for the past several days.

Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell showed off some cute PDA while out on a gondola ride!

Just recently, Ciara and Russell attended the launch of his 3Brand fashion line with their three kids, sons Future Jr, 7, and Win, 10 months, and daughter Sienna, 4.
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 01
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 02
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 03
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 04
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 05
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 06
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 07
ciara russell wilson jet home after romantic venice vacay 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ciara, Russell Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Phylicia Rashad issues another apology over her Bill Cosby tweet - TMZ
  • Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer is coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Joe Giudice is hanging out with one of ex Teresa's closest friends - TooFab
  • Meet the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Just Jared Jr