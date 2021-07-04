Ciara & Russell Wilson Jet Out of Venice After Romantic Getaway

Ciara and Russell Wilson are saying goodbye to Venice!

The 35-year-old singer and dancer and the 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback held hands while arriving at the airport for their flight on Sunday afternoon (July 4) in Venice, Italy.

For their flight home, Ciara looked super chic and comfy in a silk, leopard-print outfit while Russell sported a white T-shirt, gray jacket, and black pants.

The day before, Ciara and Russell kept super close as they did some sightseeing and shopping around Venice.

The hot couple have been enjoying a romantic getaway in Venice for the past several days.

Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell showed off some cute PDA while out on a gondola ride!

Just recently, Ciara and Russell attended the launch of his 3Brand fashion line with their three kids, sons Future Jr, 7, and Win, 10 months, and daughter Sienna, 4.