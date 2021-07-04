Top Stories
Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is Sharing More Shocking Claims About Her Conservatorship

Sun, 04 July 2021 at 1:32 pm

Animals at the Oakland Zoo Have Been Given the COVID-19 Vaccine

Animals at the Oakland Zoo Have Been Given the COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Thousands of animals at the Oakland Zoo have received the COVID-19 vaccine – TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is now a swimsuit designer – Just Jared Jr
  • Dove Cameron celebrates turning into a “really hot girl” – TooFab
  • Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle are reportedly a lot closer now – Celebitchy
  • Jennifer Aniston‘s doppelganger is taking over TikTok – DListed
  • Big news for Yara Shahidi! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Coronavirus, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Phylicia Rashad issues another apology over her Bill Cosby tweet - TMZ
  • Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer is coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Joe Giudice is hanging out with one of ex Teresa's closest friends - TooFab
  • Meet the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Just Jared Jr