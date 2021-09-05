Danielle Fishel Welcomes Second Child with Husband Jensen Karp!

Danielle Fishel is a mom of two!

The 40-year-old Boy Meets World actress and husband Jensen Karp welcomed their second child, another boy, on Sunday, August 29th.

Danielle took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 5) to announce the birth of her son Keaton Joseph.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” Danielle wrote. “He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old. ❤️”

Along with baby Keaton, Danielle and Jensen are parents to 2-year-old son Adler.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us,” Danielle continued. “Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do. 🥴”

Congrats on the new addition!