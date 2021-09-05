Jamie Gray Hyder Addresses Her 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

Jamie Gray Hyder is opening up about her shocking exit from Law & Order: SVU.

The 36-year-old actress, who played Kat Azar Tamin, the first LGBTQ officer on the show, will be leaving in the season 23 premiere alongside Demore Barnes.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jamie says it was not her decision to leave at all.

“It is with a heavy heard that I confirm Kat’s departure from the squad room,” she wrote. “The decision was made above my pat grade, and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey – that’s show biz for ya.”

Jamie added, “To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s bein or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me.”

“Thank you to the SVUniverse for welcoming me with open arms. it’s been an experience that I have grown from greatly and will never forget.”

Law & Order: SVU will return on Thursday, September 23 on NBC.