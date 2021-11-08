Kirsten Dunst Reveals The Reason She & Jesse Plemons Decided To Have A Second Baby

Top Stories
Mon, 08 November 2021 at 4:29 pm

Kirsten Dunst has revealed that the pandemic played a big part in why she and Jesse Plemons decided to have a second child.

In her new interview with The Times, the 39-year-old The Power of the Dog actress shared that her fear of dying from COVID-19 contributed to the decision.

Kirsten and Jesse welcomed their second son, named James Robert, in the late summer.

Speaking with The Times, Kirsten shared that the family had been in New Zealand, where The Power of the Dog was filmed, when the pandemic hit and it catapulted the couple to try for a second baby.

“We would go to the grocery store and take off our clothes and wipe down afterwards. No one knew anything, it was terrifying, and at the time I smoked so I was like, ‘Oh my God, if I get this I am gonna die,’” Kirsten shared with the paper.

She added, “I was like, as soon as we are done with this movie, let’s try and have another baby.”

Jesse and Kirsten are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Ennis.
