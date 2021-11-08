Ingo Rademacher Officially Exits 'General Hospital' After Transphobic Tweet Drama

It’s official – Ingo Rademacher has left General Hospital.

Deadline reports that the 50-year-old actor, who has been on the soap opera for the past 25 years as Jasper “Jax” Jacks, will have his final appearance air on November 22.

The news comes after Ingo‘s castmates called him out over a transphobic meme he had re-shared to his social media pages.

After the news erupted, Ingo did attempt to apologize for his actions, especially to co-star Cassandra James, who is transgender, who was one of the first to call him out on what he did.

In a new Instagram video posted earlier today, Ingo did stand by the comparison, however, did say that he doesn’t “really think it’s OK to call a trans an ’empowered woman,’ because where does that leave women? Women have fought so hard to get on a level playing field with men…. So I don’t agree with that.”

“I do apologize for not crossing out ‘dude’ and putting ‘transgender,’” he said. “Me, personally, I wouldn’t have written it that way.”

Ingo then directed an apology to Cassandra, writing “I apologize to you as well, sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that.”

This is all in addition to the on-set vaccine mandate taking affect as well. Ingo has been very prominent in speaking out about it, and will not be taking it.

