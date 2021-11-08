Reese Witherspoon Weighs In On She & Daughter Ava Phillippe 'Being Mistaken' for Each Other

Reese Witherspoon dishing on her relationship with lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe!

In her InStyle cover story where she was interviewed by Gayle King, the 45-year-old The Morning Show actress opened up about “being mistaken” for her 22-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Reese told Gayle that she loves “being mistaken” for Ava because it makes her “feel so young.”

“I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it,” Reese added. “I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

Reese then revealed the famous friend Ava reaches out to for advice when it comes to having a famous lookalike mom.

“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike,” Reese explained. “So whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

Reese then talked about raising her kids in Hollywood. Along with Ava, Reese and Ryan are parents to 18-year-old son Deacon, and she also shares 9-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Reese shared. “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world.”

Reese continued, “She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”

Also in the interview, Reese Witherspoon opened up for the first time about selling her production company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million.