Paul Rudd is 'People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021!

People has announced their 2021 Sexiest Man Alive – and it’s Paul Rudd!

The 52-year-old actor was announced as this year’s title holder during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (November 9).

Click inside to read more!

In his cover story interview with People, Paul revealed that the only person he told about being named the Sexiest Man Alive was his wife, Julie Yaeger.

“She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it,” Paul said. “After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Now that he’s the newest Sexiest Man Alive, Paul anticipates that his life is going to change “a lot.”

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B Jordan,” Paul joked. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Before the big announcement was made, many fans believed that Paul‘s Marvel co-star would actually be this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Congrats Paul!

See past Sexiest Man Alive choices: