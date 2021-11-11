Jake Gyllenhaal Is Trending Ahead of Taylor Swift's Release of 'All Too Well' Full Version

Taylor Swift‘s highly-anticipated 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” is going to be released in a matter of hours and the song’s rumored subject, Jake Gyllenhaal, is already trending on Twitter.

It has been common knowledge among fans that Taylor seemingly wrote the song about her relationship with Jake, who she dated from October to December 2010.

Taylor sings in the song, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.” It has been speculated that she is referring to Jake‘s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Read what Maggie had to say about that missing scarf back in 2017!

Click inside to read what people are saying on Twitter about Jake…

The 10-minute version of the song has been under lock and key for nearly a decade and now fans will finally get to hear it when Red (Taylor’s Version) is released. It’s definitely the song that people are looking forward to the most!

“wow I can’t believe today is jake gyllenhaal’s last day of peace like. ever,” one tweet today read.

Another fan said, “thoughts and prayers go out to jake gyllenhaal this weekend sorry man.”

Read a bunch of the tweets below.

wow I can’t believe today is jake gyllenhaal’s last day of peace like. ever — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) November 11, 2021

because taylor is re-releasing her most powerful breakup album during the point in my life where I'm in my happiest and most stable relationship, my fiance HAS given me permission to start and end a torrid love affair with Jake Gyllenhaal within the next three days if I want — Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 10, 2021

I would *NOT* want to be Jake Gyllenhaal’s publicist tomorrow with @taylorswift13’s version of Red coming out at midnight tonight. #TaylorsVersion #RedTaylorsVersion — VaccinesWork (@SheWhoResists) November 12, 2021

I’ve always just assumed that the “indie record” Jake Gyllenhaal listens to is the 1970 original Broadway cast recording of Company #RedTaylorsVersion — Katherine Steele (@Kath_Steele) November 11, 2021

gonna go back in time and tell jake gyllenhaal not to buy a certain blonde woman that fucking maple latte — kathleen (@fordhoIden) November 12, 2021