Top Stories
Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Thu, 11 November 2021 at 7:26 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Trending Ahead of Taylor Swift's Release of 'All Too Well' Full Version

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Trending Ahead of Taylor Swift's Release of 'All Too Well' Full Version

Taylor Swift‘s highly-anticipated 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” is going to be released in a matter of hours and the song’s rumored subject, Jake Gyllenhaal, is already trending on Twitter.

It has been common knowledge among fans that Taylor seemingly wrote the song about her relationship with Jake, who she dated from October to December 2010.

Taylor sings in the song, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.” It has been speculated that she is referring to Jake‘s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Read what Maggie had to say about that missing scarf back in 2017!

Click inside to read what people are saying on Twitter about Jake…

The 10-minute version of the song has been under lock and key for nearly a decade and now fans will finally get to hear it when Red (Taylor’s Version) is released. It’s definitely the song that people are looking forward to the most!

“wow I can’t believe today is jake gyllenhaal’s last day of peace like. ever,” one tweet today read.

Another fan said, “thoughts and prayers go out to jake gyllenhaal this weekend sorry man.”

Jake Gyllenhaal is trending on Twitter

Read a bunch of the tweets below.
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 01
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 02
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 03
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 04
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 05
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 06
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 07
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 08
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 09
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 10
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 11
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 12
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 13
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 14
jake gyllenhaal trending ahead of taylor swift all too well launch 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images