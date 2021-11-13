Jesse Metcalfe & Chad Michael Murray Star in New Cyber-Thriller 'Fortress' - Watch the Trailer!

Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray have teamed up for an action cyber-thriller that is being released next month!

Fortress also stars Bruce Willis and it will be released in select theaters, on digital, and on demand on December 17. A few days later, it will be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

In the new film, Bruce plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods. One day, his estranged son (Metcalfe) drives to the camp for a visit — but he’s followed by Robert’s old nemesis, Balzary (Murray). As the site is besieged by Balzary’s attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker. But are its steel walls and advanced weapons powerful enough to match Balzary’s bloodthirsty plans for revenge?

The movie also stars Kelly Greyson, Ser’Darius Blain, Shannen Doherty, and Simon Phillips.