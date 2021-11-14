Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 8:50 pm

Alexandra Shipp Rocks Two Completely Different Looks at Two Events in LA

Alexandra Shipp Rocks Two Completely Different Looks at Two Events in LA

Alexandra Shipp bleaches her eyebrows while arriving at the 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night (November 13) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress was on hand to help honor her tick, tick…Boom! co-star Robin De Jesus at the event.

The day afterwards, Alexandra and Robin met up with Andrew Garfield for a discussion panel at Deadline’s Contenders event at the DGA Theater Complex.

In a recent interview with WhoWhatWear, Alexandra opened up about how she connected to her character, who is based on the late Jonathan Larson‘s real life girlfriend, Susan.

“Susan never quit. She’s a real person, and she never stopped dancing. She saw Rent and was there for Tick, Tick… Boom! She never stopped doing what she loved, and that resonated with me,” she shared.

Alexandra added, “For any artist, if you want to be the most supreme version of yourself, you just don’t stop. I did all of the side jobs that I possibly could in order to be able to pay for gas to get to that audition so that I could achieve my dream. Eternal vigilance is the price of supremacy.”

FYI: Alexandra wore a vintage Emanuel Ungaro purple gown to the Outfest Legacy Awards Gala.

Click inside to see 30+ pictures of Alexandra Shipp at two events to promote “tick, tick…Boom!”…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Garfield, Robin De Jesus

