Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift's 'I Bet You Think About Me' Music Video!

Taylor Swift has a major announcement!

The 31-year-old folklore singer-songwriter revealed that her friend Blake Lively is making her directorial debut with a new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” and it’s coming Monday (November 15).

“SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨,” Taylor captioned a short teaser of the video, which features a hand ripping through a wedding cake.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” she revealed, adding: “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Just a few hours before posting, the two were pictured hanging out together at the Saturday Night Live after party.

Blake‘s daughter’s names with Ryan Reynolds are also the inspiration for several of her most recent songs.

Watch the teaser…