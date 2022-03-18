Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photo of Son Malcolm Cuddling Up with Dad John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is sharing a rare photo of her son Malcolm!

The 41-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress took to Instagram on Thursday (March 17) to post an adorable pic of her boyfriend John Mulaney holding their 3-month old son.

The baby boy was seen laying his head on the comedian’s shoulder, with Olivia captioning the image with a teddy bear emoji and a brown heart.

John reposted the pic to his own Instagram Story, adding Queen’s 1970s hit “You’re My Best Friend.” See the photo down below!

The pair welcomed their son back in November 2021.

