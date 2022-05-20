Jessica Chastain Reunites With Oscar Isaac For 'Scenes From A Marriage' Event in NYC

Jessica Chastain steps out in a bubblegum pink tuxedo suit for HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage Screening and Conversation held at The 92nd Street Y on Thursday (May 19) in New York City.

Joined by co-star Oscar Isaac, the two actors went in depth about the limited series which debuted on the network last year.

Scenes from a Marriage is an adaptation of a 1973 Swedish miniseries from Ingmar Bergman. The new series, which will be written and directed by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, “re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

While promoting the series last year, Oscar and Jessica had a moment that became a viral meme.

Just the day before, Jessica was seen out with Michael Shannon as they headed out to lunch together.

