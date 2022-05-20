Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Look So In Love at Pre-Wedding Dinner, Plus See Pics of Kim, Khloe, &amp; More!

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 &amp; Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 8:21 pm

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Make Rare Appearance Together, First Red Carpet in Two Years!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Make Rare Appearance Together, First Red Carpet in Two Years!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander rarely are seen together on the red carpet, but tonight was an exception!

The longtime couple posed for photos together while attending the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

For those who don’t know, Alicia has been a face of Louis Vuitton for years!

The last time that the couple walked the red carpet together was in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit the world. They attended the premiere of a film that Michael executive produced. That event marked their first appearance together in over three and a half years.

The couple announced some very happy news in 2021.

Click through the gallery for 10+ photos of Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander on the red carpet…

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
