Marion Cotillard Wears Shorts to 'Brother & Sister' Premiere During Cannes Film Festival

Marion Cotillard shows off her long legs on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Brother and Sister, during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The 46-year-old actress joined Francis Leplay, Benjamin Siksou, Melvil Poupaud, Arnaud Desplechin, Patrick Timsit, Cosmina Stratan, and Max Baissette de Malglaive at the event, where she wore a sheer black top and black shorts.

Earlier in the day, Marion was pictures at the Newtopia press conference alongside Vincent Ricordeau, Julie Gautier, Magali Payen, and Cyril Dion.

Here’s the official summary for Marion’s new movie: Alice and Louis are brother and sister. She is an actress; he was a teacher and poet. For more than 20 years, Alice has hated her brother. In all this time they haven’t seen one another. Then their parents are involved in a serious accident, and the siblings are brought face to face…

Check out the trailer for the film below:

FYI: Marion wore Chanel to the Newtopia event.

