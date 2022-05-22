Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West, Oscars Slap, & Ariana Grande in Final 'Saturday Night Live' Episode - Watch Now!

Pete Davidson is making his final appearance on Saturday Night Live!

Hours after officially announcing that he was leaving the show, the 28-year-old cast member made his last appearance on the show during the “Weekend Update” segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che.

During the segment, Pete made a few quick jokes about Kanye West, the Oscars slap, and his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande.

“Hello Colin, and Che, and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” Pete started as the audience laughed.

“Pete, you’ve had a weird year,” Colin said as Pete responded with a chuckle, “Yeah a little bit.”

As he talked about leaving the show, Pete looked back at the time he got a lot of hate for making a joke about Congressman Dan Crenshaw‘s eyepatch.

“What I was saying, I was simply making a joke about someone’s appearance, without realizing the medical condition behind it was a sensitive issue, which is an SNL alumni tradition,” Pete said, as a photo of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock (who was a cast member on SNL in the ’90s) at the 2022 Oscars appeared on screen.

“On one hand, I don’t like that people think they can run up on stage and hit a comedian, but on the other, it’s how I now know all of my shows will be sold out,” Pete joked.

Later on during his appearance, Pete brought up his engagement to Ariana.

He started by saying how much he’ll miss SNL creator Lorne Michaels and all the advice he’s given Pete over the years.

“I’ll never forget this, I called him when I got engaged and said, ‘Lorne, I got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks,’” Pete recalled. “And he said, ‘Oh, hold on for dear life.’ It’s true! That’s what he said.”

Pete isn’t the only cast member expected to leave Saturday Night Live after tonight’s season finale. It is also being reported that these three other cast members are also leaving.