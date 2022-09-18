Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Constant Questions About Her Having Children

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight on her plans to become a parent.

The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star recently took to Instagram Story to share a photo of herself holding hands with partner G Flip.

After sharing the photo, a fan wrote to Chrishell, “you didn’t want to have children?”

Chrishell then responded, calling out people who constantly ask her about starting a family.

Click inside to read more…

“Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting,” Chrishell wrote on her Story. “I plan on adopting.”

She continued, “I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love & support to others – I feel in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing.”

Before she started dating G Flip, 27, Chrishell was in a relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim. The two split due to their different views on having children.

“I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well,” Chrishell shared a second message. “And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those two things that don’t align for me. Nothing but love for my last relationship.”

Chrishell put an end to the conversation by writing, “If you don’t understand after this answer then that’s ok. You don’t need to. Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved.”

Find out what G Flip recently said about having kids.