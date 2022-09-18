Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: These Royals Will Walk In The Processional

The funeral for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, is just hours away from starting.

The sorrowful event will commence at 5 a.m. in the morning on Monday (September 19) and is expected to end around noon.

Over the weekend, it was revealed just which royals would be included in the official processional that walks with the late monarch’s coffin into Westminster Abbey, and follows it out of the church towards her final resting place.

Click inside to see the official list of royals who will be in the processional…