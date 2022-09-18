Top Stories
Rachelle Lefevre Discovers A Family She Never Knew About in Hallmark's 'Secrets of Bella Vista'

Rachelle Lefevre gets some comfort from Niall Matter in this new still from their new Hallmark movie, The Secrets of Bella Vista.

Here’s a quick summary of the flick: when Tess unexpectedly inherits an apple orchard, along with a half-sister she wasn’t aware of, she unravels the mystery of her new-found family and ultimately comes to a new understanding of herself.

In a new interview, Niall opened up about one of the things about the movie that he liked a lot: the family speaks Spanish.

“I loved that the family in this speaks Spanish (with subtitles),” he told MediaVillage. “That was real — and a great thing to have. As an actor, an artist and somebody that’s always very happy working with Hallmark as a company, I’m excited about the scripts I see come through. They’re evolving, and the brand is something I’m excited to be a part of. I like the direction these scripts are heading in, and it’s been great getting the opportunity to sink my teeth into different types of work within the company.”

The Secrets of Bella Vista airs Sunday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Photos: Hallmark Media
