Kate Winslet Returns to 'Lee' Set After Being Injured (Photos)

Kate Winslet is back to work, just one day after it was reported that she was brought to the hospital because of an on-set injury.

The Oscar-winning actress was seen in costume while filming the upcoming movie Lee on Monday (September 19) in Croatia.

Kate suffered a fall on set and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” a rep for the actress said in a statement.

Lee is a movie about World War II correspondent Lee Miller.

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Kate previously told Deadline. “To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

