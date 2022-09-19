Top Stories
Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller &amp; Susan Sarandon Included in New Expos&eacute; About the Troubled Actor

Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller & Susan Sarandon Included in New Exposé About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde &amp; Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 11:55 pm

Woody Allen Denies He's Retiring After Interview Comments Spread Online

Continue Here »

Woody Allen Denies He's Retiring After Interview Comments Spread Online

It was reported over the weekend that Woody Allen announced his own retirement, but now he’s speaking out to say that he’s not actually retiring.

The comments were made in an interview with a Spanish magazine, in which Woody allegedly said that his upcoming movie Wasp 22 would be his final film.

“My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” he reportedly said in the interview.

Click to the next slide to read what Woody Allen said in his clarification…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Woody Allen

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr