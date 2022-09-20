Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Why She Was 'Grateful' After 'Cruel Intentions' Reboot Fell Apart

Sarah Michelle Gellar was not sad when NBC passed on an opportunity to reboot Cruel Intentions as a TV show in 2016.

The 45-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon played Kathryn Merteuil in the classic late-’90s film and was set to reprise the role in the televised reboot set in the future.

However, the plans ultimately fell through. During a recent interview, Sarah revealed that she was actually “grateful” when the reboot was cancelled.

Click through to find out why Sarah Michelle Gellar wasn’t sad the reboot fell through…