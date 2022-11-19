Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie & Reveals Why It Never Came Out

Ryan Reynolds‘ most iconic character was almost the star of a Christmas movie.

The 46-year-old Spirited actor just opened up about a Deadpool movie that was written but never got released. And it would have seen the iconic Merc with a Mouth getting in a holly, jolly mood for the holidays.

Although that sounds like a must-see, Ryan explained why the movie never came to fruition.

Ryan told The Big Issue that his Deadpool Christmas movie got set aside when Disney acquired Fox.

“Four years ago, [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made,” he explained.

“Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

The actor recently debunked a popular fan theory that a major pop star was involved in the upcoming third Deadpool movie. He and his actual co-star for the movie have also been practicing to get into character.