Taylor Swift Collaborator Jack Antonoff Speaks Out About Touring Following 'Eras Tour' Ticket Sales Difficulties

Frequent Taylor Swift collaborator and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff is chiming in about the touring industry.

If you missed it, Swifties had endless problems attempting to secure tickets for the 32-year-old “Shake It Off” star’s The Eras Tour this week. It got so bad that Ticketmaster even cancelled the general public on-sale.

Shortly after Taylor revealed her thoughts on the topic, Jack took to social media to reveal some other components of touring that could be improved upon.

Click inside to find out what Jack Antonoff had to say…

The hitmaker pointed out several issues with the industry and explained why fixing them would be in everyone’s best interest.

“While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists,” he tweeted. “This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring.”

“The more we make it tenable for young and small artists to make a living on the road the more great music we will get. Touring is one of the most honest ways to make a living. Some of the hardest and most heartfelt work you can do. So why must f-ck artist so hard,” he added.

Jack had some ideas to make things better: “Simple solutions, stop taxing merch, stop lying to artists about costs of putting on shows, include artists in more areas of revenue.”

You won’t believe the latest development in Taylor Swift‘s ticket sales fiasco.

Check out Jack Antonoff’s tweets below…

while we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists? this is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 18, 2022

the more we make it tenable for young and small artists to make a living on the road the more great music we will get — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 18, 2022

touring is one of the most honest ways to make a living. some of the hardest and most heartfelt work you can do. so why must fuck artist so hard? — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 18, 2022