Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 9:10 pm

Nia Long Responds to Rumors She's Dating Omarion After Holding Hands at 'You People' Premiere

Nia Long is speaking out in response to rumors that she’s dating Omarion.

The 52-year-old actress, who recently split from fiance Ime Udoka, was seen walking the red carpet at the You People premiere with Omarion. At one point they were even holding hands.

The popular Instagram account The Shade Room shared a video of the moment and captioned the clip, “The smile on Omarion‘s face says it all!”

Nia saw the post and left a comment.

Head inside to find out what she said…

“Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” Nia commented along with the blowing a kiss face emoji.

Omarion seemingly played into the rumors by sharing the video on his Twitter page and captioning it with a blush face emoji.

Nia‘s relationship with Ime ended in December 2022 after he faced allegations of having an affair with a woman at work. He was suspended from his job as the Boston Celtics head coach.

Photos: Getty
