Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Renews Several Fan Favorites & Announces 2 Shows Are Ending

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 7:00 pm

Eugene Levy Travels Outside of His Comfort Zone in Apple TV+'s 'The Reluctant Traveler' Trailer - Watch Now!

Eugene Levy Travels Outside of His Comfort Zone in Apple TV+'s 'The Reluctant Traveler' Trailer - Watch Now!

Eugene Levy is stepping way out of his comfort zone in a new Apple TV+ series!

The streaming service debuted the first trailer for the upcoming travel series The Reluctant Traveler hosted and executive produced by the 76-year-old four-time Emmy-winning actor.

Watch the trailer inside…

Here’s the synopsis: “The Reluctant Traveler follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.”

“I’m not entirely sure what I signed up for, but what’s the worst that can happen?” Eugene says in the trailer. “Just surviving would be great.”

The Reluctant Traveler premieres February 24 on Apple TV+.
