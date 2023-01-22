Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 12:13 am

Jay Pharoah Reveals What He Did to Lose 20 Pounds in 21 Days

Jay Pharoah Reveals What He Did to Lose 20 Pounds in 21 Days

Jay Pharoah shared his secret after losing 20 pounds in three weeks time.

The 35-year-old comedian and Saturday Night Live alum hopped on social media on Saturday evening (January 21) to say that he got rid of his “holiday weight” and did so intentionally.

“I’ve lost about 20 pounds in the last 3 weeks, totally intentional..I should teach a class. Holiday weight GYONNNNEEEEE.”

Jay won’t have to wait to teach a class. Instead, he answered a question about how he did it on Twitter.

Read more for details about how Jay Pharoah lost the weight…

In response to another Twitter user who wanted to know how he pulled off the “NEXT LEVEL” weight loss, Jay explained that it was all about living a very active lifestyle and making smart food decisions.

“Controlled diet and 6-8 miles of running on level 12, 6 times a week,” he wrote.

Jay continued, saying the “weight fell off like post roast meat.”

If you missed it, last year Jay reacted to a seriously viral rumor about another SNL alum and their member.

Read Jay Pharoah’s tweets below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jay Pharoah

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr