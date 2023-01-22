Jay Pharoah Reveals What He Did to Lose 20 Pounds in 21 Days

Jay Pharoah shared his secret after losing 20 pounds in three weeks time.

The 35-year-old comedian and Saturday Night Live alum hopped on social media on Saturday evening (January 21) to say that he got rid of his “holiday weight” and did so intentionally.

“I’ve lost about 20 pounds in the last 3 weeks, totally intentional..I should teach a class. Holiday weight GYONNNNEEEEE.”

Jay won’t have to wait to teach a class. Instead, he answered a question about how he did it on Twitter.

In response to another Twitter user who wanted to know how he pulled off the “NEXT LEVEL” weight loss, Jay explained that it was all about living a very active lifestyle and making smart food decisions.

“Controlled diet and 6-8 miles of running on level 12, 6 times a week,” he wrote.

Jay continued, saying the “weight fell off like post roast meat.”

I've lost about 20 pounds in the last 3 weeks, totally intentional..I should teach a class. Holiday weight GYONNNNEEEEE — Pharoah (@JayPharoah) January 22, 2023