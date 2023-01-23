Maneskin Speak Out About The Backlash They've Gotten Over Queerbaiting

Maneskin are opening up about the accusations that they have been queerbaiting fans.

The quartet – Damiano David, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio – spoke to The Guardian about the claims over their choices of wearing makeup and clothing.

Keep reading to find out more…

Victoria told the paper that the accusations come in waves: “There are some cases where it happens, but sometimes [they are] so extreme. It’s stupid for queer people, who should fight these stereotypes, to label it as this and create more hate. The fact [that Thomas and Damiano] are straight doesn’t mean they can’t wear makeup. Or heels.”

Damiano added that “everything me and Thomas do is always filtered by two people who are [queer]. Of course we don’t experience the same stuff, but we live every day very closely with people from the community.”

The band also revealed that they still get backlash after winning Eurovision.

“We’ve always been very dividing,” Damiano shared. “There are a bunch of people that love us and are very proud of what we’re doing, and then there’s a whole other part made of conservatives and traditional rock’n'roll fans and fascists that hate us with everything they’ve got.”

Victoria then added that there are a lot of “people are really proud. But Italy is a very conservative country and they’re intimidated by the fact that someone can wear makeup or high heels or appear half-naked or not be straight. But f*** them.”

If you missed it, you can check out the official set list for Maneskin‘s current tour.