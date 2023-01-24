Top Stories
'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 1:13 am

Holly Madison Explains Why She Had No Desire to Say Anything to Hugh Hefner Before His Death

Holly Madison never kept in touch with ex Hugh Hefner after their 2008 breakup and she’s explaining why she had nothing to say to him before his death in 2017.

The 43-year-old former The Girls Next Door star, who is currently hosting ID’s The Playboy Murders docu-series, was one of his girlfriends from 2001 through 2008.

“It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I’d had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head,” Holly told E! News. “And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him.”

She added, “I knew there was problems in the relationship the whole time, and, obviously, super huge red flags. But there was also the other side of the relationship where we were really close and he would tell me all these positive things, so I always hoped that things would change.”

Holly says she “couldn’t put up with [Hugh] anymore” after she realized “he had kind of been causing all this drama between me and the other girls.”

