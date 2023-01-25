Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 4:29 pm

Krista Vernoff Exiting as Showrunner of 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19'

Krista Vernoff Exiting as Showrunner of 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19'

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 fans might not be so happy with this news: longtime showrunner Krista Vernoff is exiting her post.

The news was confirmed by the 51-year-old TV exec in a statement.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a statement to Deadline, Krista shared, “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four. The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

Krista will be exiting at the end of the TV season.

In another statement, Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals added, “Krista Vernoff has poured her heart and soul into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, and her voice has been pivotal to the success of these beloved series. It takes a formidable leader to run two shows simultaneously and Krista has done so effortlessly. Her creative force has left an indelible mark and thanks to her, our viewers will continue to be invested in these dynamic and cherished characters for many years to come.”

Another major Grey’s Anatomy exit is happening soon and fans are not happy.
