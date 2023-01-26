Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 4:25 pm

Find Out Who's in the Upcoming 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians'!

Find Out Who's in the Upcoming 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians'!
  • Production on the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has been well underway – see who’s in the cast! – Just Jared Jr
  • Princess Kate and Prince William make an appearance – Celebitchy
  • Find out what Lizzo‘s dancer is doing! – Popsugar
  • Charles Melton is back in 1950s Riverdale!- Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+
Posted to: Newsies, Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson & The Olympians

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr