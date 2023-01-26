Thu, 26 January 2023 at 4:25 pm
Find Out Who's in the Upcoming 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians'!
- Production on the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has been well underway – see who’s in the cast! – Just Jared Jr
- Princess Kate and Prince William make an appearance – Celebitchy
- Find out what Lizzo‘s dancer is doing! – Popsugar
- Charles Melton is back in 1950s Riverdale!- Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+ Posted to: Newsies, Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson & The Olympians