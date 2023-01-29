Kaley Cuoco & Stunt Double Monette Moio Twin With Matching Baby Bumps

Kaley Cuoco and Monette Moio look even more alike with matching baby bumps!

The 37-year-old Flight Attendant star took to social media, sharing a snap of her and Monette both sporting baby bumps – with Monette‘s being the fake one.

“Now I’m making her play pregnant lol,” Kaley wrote on the photo, which she shared with fans on her Instagram Story this week. “We have truly done it all together.”

You can see the photo on People!

It’s not clear what project Kaley and Monette are working on at the moment.

Monette has been Kaley‘s stunt double for quite some time, and was even taking on her action scenes for another upcoming movie last year.

“Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!” she wrote at the time.

Kaley and boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, announced they were expecting their first child together in October.