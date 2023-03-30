Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2023 at 6:49 pm

Dianna Agron is Pressured to Start a Family in Eerie 'Clock' Trailer

Dianna Agron is Pressured to Start a Family in Eerie 'Clock' Trailer

Dianna Agron faces endless pressure to start a family in the trailer for her upcoming movie Clock.

The 36-year-old Glee actress is showing off her horror chops in the thriller, which also stars Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek and Melora Hardin.

Here’s a synopsis: Clock is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna leads as Ella, with Jay as her husband and Saul as her father. Melora features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella’s treatment.

Watch the trailer for Dianna Agron’s new movie inside…

The movie was directed and written by Alexis Jacknow and is set to premiere on Hulu on April 28, 2023.

Did you know that Dianna is also starring in an upcoming movie called Acidman? It premieres on March 31. You can see her in the trailer here.

Press play on the Clock trailer below…
Photos: Hulu
