Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

Donald Trump has officially been indicted by a New York grand jury over hush money that was paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former President of the United States is the only president to have been impeached twice and now he’s the only former president to be charged with a crime.

It has been alleged that Trump played a role in paying $130,000 to Daniels to buy her silence on claims that they had an affair in 2006.

Trump‘s lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, previously plead guilty to violating campaign finance laws over the hush money payments and he served 13 months in prison plus another 1.5 years in home confinement.

Cohen says that he was reimbursed by Trump for the $130,000 plus another $150,000 that was given to another woman. It’s expected that he’ll be a witness in the trial.

So what happens next?

After someone is indicted, they can be arrested and taken into custody until a trial happens, but ABC News says that most people are released on their own recognizance when it comes to white-collar cases.

NYU professor Vincent Southerland told the outlet, “When we talk about indictments, we’re talking about whether there is enough evidence to go forward with a trial, which is probable cause. Defendants are still innocent until proven guilty and the indictment is just the first step of the legal process.”

CNN reports that Trump “has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges” and will not interrupt his bid for the 2024 presidential election.

