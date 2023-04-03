Avril Lavigne & Tyga Spotted Wrapping Up a Romantic Weekend with Dinner in Malibu

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are heating up as a couple and we have new photos from their romantic weekend together!

The 38-year-old “Complicated” singer and the 33-year-old rapper were spotted getting back in their car after a dinner date at Soho House on Sunday night (April 2) in Malibu, Calif.

Avril and Tyga were also spotted going for a ride on a bicycle together and a walk on the beach earlier in the day. You can check out the photos on People.

Over the weekend, a source opened up about the new relationship.

“They’re still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They’re taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious,” they claimed, adding that the chemistry is there (via People).