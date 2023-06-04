Taylor Swift Brings Out Maren Morris for 'You All Over Me' Duet During 'Eras Tour' Stop in Chicago

Maren Morris is joining Taylor Swift up on stage!

On Saturday night (June 3), the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer brought out the country music singer, also 33, for a surprise duet during the latest stop on her Eras Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Keep reading to find out more…

While on stage, Taylor and Maren performed their collab “You All Over Me” live for the very first time!

If you didn’t know, the duet was featured on Taylor‘s album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which she released in 2021.

After the show, Maren took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of the two of them on stage along with the caption, “We finally got to play ‘You All Over Me’ and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago.”

Maren‘s surprise appearance at the concert in Chicago comes after she and husband Ryan Hurd attended one of Taylor‘s shows in New Jersey last weekend. Find out what other stars were also at the Jersey shows!