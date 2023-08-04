Dwayne Johnson Shares His Thoughts on Black Adam's Rise & Fall

Dwayne Johnson is looking back at the rise and fall of his movie Black Adam.

The character will not be returning the the DC Extended Universe amid the new leadership at Warner Bros. and the mild success of the first movie.

Black Adam grossed $393 million at the global box office last year, which unfortunately wasn’t enough to earn the movie a sequel. The end credits scene for the movie teased a battle between Black Adam and Superman, paving the way for Henry Cavill‘s return as the beloved superhero. Unfortunately, that’s no longer happening either.

While appearing on his friend Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Hart, Dwayne opened up about the disappointment with Black Adam.

“Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership,” he said. “It was so many changes in leadership. Anytime you have a company, a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with.”

Dwayne thought the movie was a success, so he’s still confused why DC dropped the character.

“That will always be one of the biggest mysteries,” he said. “You have the biggest opening of your career. Sure, no China, which could’ve been maybe 100 or 200 million more dollars. You have a superhero and you want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill, which the world went crazy. And we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of color in Black Adam.”

Dwayne compared the situation to “new ownership coming in and buying an NFL team and going, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback.’ It doesn’t matter how many times you won the Super Bowl or how many rings you got, you’re going with somebody else.”

