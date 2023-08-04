Top Stories
Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Have 'Private' Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors, Eyewitness Reveals

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 7:05 pm

Christina Hendricks Helps Fiance George Bianchini Celebrate His Birthday with His 'Dream Party'

Christina Hendricks Helps Fiance George Bianchini Celebrate His Birthday with His 'Dream Party'

Christina Hendricks threw a “dream birthday party” for her fiance George Bianchini this week!

The Good Girls actress celebrated George‘s birthday at a private venue in Los Angeles on Wednesday (August 2) and guests enjoyed specialty cocktails throughout the evening from Johnnie Walker & Don Julio Tequila.

“Thrilled to celebrate my fiancé’s birthday with all our best friends. What a rockin’ evening that I, of course, toasted to with @JohnnieWalkerUS Black Label,” Christina captioned her post on Instagram.

In another post she added, “I got to throw @steadig his absolute dream birthday party and it brought tears to my eyes seeing how happy he was rocking the night away to @thewarlocks his favorite band and @desire_musicofficial his favorite DJ . Thank you @housewithapool and @thesilverlakelounge for all your amazing help! It was a night we’ll NEVER forget. I can’t top this, so, George, don’t expect this every year!!! 😂🤣😘 I love you . Dang! Instagram won’t let me tag everyone.”

The couple announced their engagement back in March.

