Christina Hendricks Helps Fiance George Bianchini Celebrate His Birthday with His 'Dream Party'

Christina Hendricks threw a “dream birthday party” for her fiance George Bianchini this week!

The Good Girls actress celebrated George‘s birthday at a private venue in Los Angeles on Wednesday (August 2) and guests enjoyed specialty cocktails throughout the evening from Johnnie Walker & Don Julio Tequila.

“Thrilled to celebrate my fiancé’s birthday with all our best friends. What a rockin’ evening that I, of course, toasted to with @JohnnieWalkerUS Black Label,” Christina captioned her post on Instagram.

In another post she added, “I got to throw @steadig his absolute dream birthday party and it brought tears to my eyes seeing how happy he was rocking the night away to @thewarlocks his favorite band and @desire_musicofficial his favorite DJ . Thank you @housewithapool and @thesilverlakelounge for all your amazing help! It was a night we’ll NEVER forget. I can’t top this, so, George, don’t expect this every year!!! 😂🤣😘 I love you . Dang! Instagram won’t let me tag everyone.”

The couple announced their engagement back in March.