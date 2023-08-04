Lizzo Views Lawsuit Against Her As 'Wakeup Call' & Warning, According to Insider

Lizzo issued a response to the lawsuit that was filed against her by former dancers from her team earlier this week. However, a new report revealed what’s going on with her camp behind the scenes.

If you missed it, the 35-year-old hitmaker was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in the lawsuit. Since the suit was revealed, others have spoken out in support of the dancers and shared similar stories.

She broke her silence and addressed the claims in a statement on Thursday (August 3). Someone close to her team provided more perspective in a new report.

Keep reading to find out more…

A source spoke to People and explained that the situation totally surprised Lizzo.

“She’s been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight,” they explained.

While some former members of her team have voiced displeasure about working with the star, she received support from multiple other artists.

One of the dancers involved in the lawsuit also spoke out after an old video clip of her complimenting Lizzo resurfaced.